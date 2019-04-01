Lockheed nearing $2 billion plus deal for sale of THAAD missiles: sources

FILE PHOTO: Lockheed Martin's THAAD missile model is displayed during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo, Japan, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp is nearing an award from the Pentagon worth more than $2 billion for THAAD interceptor missiles, some of which are slated to be delivered to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, people familiar with the deal said on Monday.

In November, the Saudis and U.S. officials signed the letters of offer and acceptance formalizing terms for Saudi’s purchase of 44 THAAD launchers, missiles and related equipment.

The award could come as soon as Monday afternoon, the people said on condition of anonymity.

Representatives for Lockheed Martin and the Pentagon declined to comment.

Lockheed Martin, the biggest U.S. arms maker, builds and integrates the THAAD system, which is designed to shoot down short-, medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles. Raytheon, another U.S. firm, builds its advanced radar.

As a part of the scope of work outlined by the Pentagon, obsolete systems currently in place will be updated to prepare the current Saudi missile defense infrastructure for the new Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) technology.