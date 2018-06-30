Trump says Saudi king agreed to raise oil production up to 2 million barrels

RIYADH (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Saturday that Saudi Arabia’s King Salman had agreed to his request to increase oil production “maybe up to 2,000,000 barrels” to offset production from Iran and Venezuela.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press aboard Air Force One en route to Bedminster, New Jersey, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., June 29, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

There was no immediate comment from Saudi authorities.

The world’s top oil exporter plans to pump up to 11 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) in July, an oil industry source told Reuters this week, after OPEC agreed with Russia and other oil-producing allies to raise output by about 1 million bpd.