Senate rebukes Trump on Saudi, backs war powers resolution

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican-led U.S. Senate on Wednesday approved a resolution that would end U.S. support for the Saudi Arabia-led coalition in the war in Yemen, in a rebuke of President Donald Trump’s policy toward the kingdom.

The vote was 54-46 in the 100-member Senate for the resolution, which seeks to stop the U.S. military from any involvement in the conflict, including providing targeting support for Saudi air strikes, without authorization from Congress.