Senate upholds veto of Yemen resolution in victory for Trump Saudi policy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate failed on Thursday to override President Donald Trump’s veto of a resolution that would end military support for the Saudi Arabia-led coalition waging war in Yemen, in a victory for the White House’s policy of continued backing for the kingdom.

As voting continued, there were at least 42 “no” votes, guaranteeing that the measure would not garner the two-thirds majority needed in the 100-member chamber to override a veto.