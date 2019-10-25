U.S.' Mnuchin, Kushner to attend Saudi conference, visit Israel

FILE PHOTO: White House senior advisor Jared Kushner (C) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (L) wait in the Rose Garden prior to President Donald Trump's news conference on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner will travel to Saudi Arabia, where they will participate in an investment conference and Israel, where they will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Treasury said on Friday.

Mnuchin will later travel to India, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar to meet with senior government officials to discuss terrorism financing, national security and economic development issues, the Treasury said.