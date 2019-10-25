U.S.' Mnuchin, Kushner to attend Saudi conference, visit Israel

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner will travel to Saudi Arabia, where they will participate in an investment conference and Israel, where they will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Treasury said on Friday.
Mnuchin will later travel to India, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar to meet with senior government officials to discuss terrorism financing, national security and economic development issues, the Treasury said.
Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama