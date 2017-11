RIYADH (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday to discuss regional security, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

Saudi Arabia's Deputy Crown Prince and Minister of Defense Muhammad bin Salman Al Saud attends the opening ceremony of the G20 Leaders Summit in Hangzhou, China, September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfonri/Pool

The two discussed “ways to combat terrorism” and “coordination of efforts to reinforce security and the stability of the region,” according to the report.