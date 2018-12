FILE PHOTO: Republican U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Martha McSally, center, talks with people waiting in line at the ASU Palo Verde West polling station during the U.S. midterm elections in Tempe, Arizona, U.S. November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said on Tuesday he will appoint Republican Representative Martha McSally to fill the seat held by U.S. Senator John Kyl when he leaves at the end of the year.

Kyl had been appointed by Ducey following the death of John McCain earlier this year. McSally lost her bid for the state’s other Senate seat to Democrat Krysten Sinema in November.