Traders work at the Citadel Securities post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday that Citadel Securities LLC has been ordered to pay a penalty of $3.5 million for reporting incorrect trade execution data for about 80 million trades from November 2012 to August 2016.

Citadel Securities, which provides trading services to asset managers, banks, broker-dealers, and hedge funds, was not immediately available for a comment.