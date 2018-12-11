Three broker-dealers settle SEC charges over incomplete data

Traders work at the Citadel Securities post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Broker-dealers Citadel Securities, Natixis Securities Americas LLC and MUFG Securities Americas Inc agreed to pay total penalties of more than $6 million to settle charges of providing incomplete trading data, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Monday.

Citadel were charged with submitting incorrect data for nearly 80 million trades while Natixis and MUFG were accused of submitting incorrect data for about 150,000 trades and 650,000 trades, respectively, the SEC said in a statement.

The SEC’s orders also found that Citadel, Natixis, and MUFG Securities Americas “willfully” violated the broker-dealer books and records and reporting provisions, it said, adding that the firms have admitted to the SEC findings.

Citadel, Natixis and MUFG Securities Americas did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment outside regular business hours.