SEC fines Citibank more than $38 million for mishandling ADRs

Commuters walk past a Citibank branch in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., March 18, 2017. REUTERS/Ashlee Espinal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Citibank (C.N) will pay more than $38 million to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for abuse in handling American Depositary Receipts (ADRS), the regulator said in a statement on Wednesday.

The SEC found that Citibank falsely provided U.S. securities that represent foreign shares, or ADRs, to brokers in thousands of premature transactions. Those brokers and customers did not have the actual number of foreign shares to support those ADRs, the SEC statement said.

The bank did not admit or deny the SEC’s findings on its practices, but agreed to pay the fine and additional fees related to the abuses.

“We are pleased to have this matter resolved,” a Citigroup spokeswoman said.