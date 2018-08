WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top U.S. securities regulator on Friday said it had voted to simplify and update requirements for disclosing information that it considers redundant or outdated, with the aim of reducing compliance burdens for companies.

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are seen in Washington,U.S., on July 6, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo

The Securities and Exchange Commission said the change would not significantly alter “the total mix of information available to investors.”