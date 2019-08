FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission logo adorns an office door at the SEC headquarters in Washington, June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday voted to propose rule changes to the way companies describe business, legal, and risk factors in their regulatory disclosures.

The proposed changes aim to simplify compliance for companies and make disclosures more readable for investors, the SEC said.