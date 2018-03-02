SEC charges HD View 360 CEO, others over alleged stock manipulation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has charged the chief executive of HD View 360 Inc, a British broker dealer and others over the alleged stock manipulation of HD View 360’s shares, the agency said in a statement on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hangs on the wall at SEC headquarters in Washington, U.S., June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

The SEC also halted trading for HD 360 View, a security systems company, adding that the charges stemmed in part from an undercover FBI operation. The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York has also filed related criminal charges, the agency said.