FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
March 5, 2018 / 7:18 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

U.S. charges New York-based company for allegedly targeting foreigners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday said it had charged a New York-based company for a scheme illegally soliciting foreign nationals interested in living in the United States through a federal government investment program.

FILE PHOTO: The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hangs on the wall at SEC headquarters in Washington, DC, U.S., June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

In a statement, the SEC alleged that the unregistered company, Edwin Shaw LLC, had illegally brokered dozens of investments by such foreigners between April 2014 and March 2017.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Alexander; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.