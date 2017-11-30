FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Securities and Exchange Commission ratifies administrative law judges
November 30, 2017 / 3:25 PM / a minute ago

Securities and Exchange Commission ratifies administrative law judges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Thursday that it had ratified the prior appointment of its administrative law judges.

FILE PHOTO: The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hangs on the wall at SEC headquarters in Washington, DC, U.S. on June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

The SEC said in a statement the ratification of five in-house judges would resolve concerns about administrative proceedings handled by those officials, after their status as SEC employees was challenged in court. The SEC also said it was directing those judges to review their prior actions to determine whether they must be ratified as well.

Reporting by Pete SchroederEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
