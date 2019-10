FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission logo adorns an office door at the SEC headquarters in Washington, United States, June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday that it has obtained an asset freeze against 18 China-based traders over a market-manipulation scheme.

The SEC said the primarily China-based traders manipulated more than 3,000 U.S.-listed securities for over $31 million in illicit profits.