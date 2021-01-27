U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission 'actively monitoring' volatility in equity markets

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission logo adorns an office door at the SEC headquarters in Washington, June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday it was “aware of and actively monitoring” ongoing market volatility in options and equities markets, after a dramatic run-up in the prices of shares of companies like GameStop.

The statement did not name any companies, but said the SEC was working with fellow regulators to “assess the situation and review the activities of regulated entities, financial intermediaries, and other market participants.”