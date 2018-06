WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) agreed to pay a $3.6 million fine after regulators found it failed to detect or prevent misappropriation of client funds, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of financial firm Morgan Stanley is pictured on a building in San Diego, California, U.S., September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Morgan Stanley did not admit or deny the SEC’s findings, according to the regulator.