Nissan, Ghosn settle SEC claims over undisclosed compensation

FILE PHOTO: Former Nissan Motor Chariman Carlos Ghosn leaves the Tokyo Detention House in Tokyo, Japan April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

(Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co and its former chief executive Carlos Ghosn on Monday agreed to settle claims from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision (SEC) over false financial disclosures related to Ghosn’s compensation, an SEC statement said on Monday.

Nissan will pay $15 million, while Ghosn agreed to a $1 million civil penalty and a 10-year bar serving as an officer or director of a publicly traded U.S. company, the SEC statement said.

Former Nissan human resources official Gregory Kelly agreed to a $100,000 penalty and a five-year officer and director bar. Nissan, Ghosn, and Kelly settled without admitting or denying the SEC’s allegations and findings.

The SEC said in total Nissan in its financial disclosures omitted more than $140 million to be paid to Ghosn in retirement — a sum that ultimately was not paid. The SEC also accused Ghosn in a suit filed in New York that he engaged in a scheme to conceal more than $90 million of compensation. That suit is being settled as part of the agreement announced Monday.

Nissan confirmed it had settled the allegations and said it “is firmly committed to continuing to further cultivate robust corporate governance.”