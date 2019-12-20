Exclusive: White House expected to nominate SEC lawyer for Democrat commissioner seat - sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is expected to nominate a Democratic attorney at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Caroline Crenshaw, to fill a seat being vacated next year by Democratic Commissioner Robert Jackson, according to three people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Crenshaw, who currently works as an attorney in Jackson’s office, has had her name sent to the White House as a nominee by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, the people said.