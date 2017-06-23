White House close to naming nominees for U.S. SEC: senior official

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission logo adorns an office door at the SEC headquarters in Washington, June 24, 2011.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is very close to naming its nominees for the top U.S. securities regulator, a senior official said on Friday, which could lead the current three-member Securities and Exchange Commission to reach its full five-member complement in the near future.

The official said there are currently nominees in the "pipeline" and undergoing the security clearance review that typically takes two months. The senior White House official spoke on condition of anonymity.