SEC charges former hockey team owner Pocklington over medical device

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday it had charged convicted felon and former hockey team owner Peter Pocklington, his medical device company, his attorney and others with allegedly defrauding investors and misappropriating their funds.

FILE PHOTO: The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hangs on the wall at SEC headquarters in Washington, DC, U.S., June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

The top U.S. securities regulator said it was seeking injunctive relief, disgorgement and interest, and penalties for the alleged violations, which it said involved raising more than $14 million from more than 260 investors in unregistered offerings of stock in The Eye Machine LLC, now known as Nova Oculus Partners LLC.