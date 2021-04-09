Breakingviews - SEC’s SPAC threats need more firepower

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission logo adorns an office door at the SEC headquarters in Washington, June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is inching closer to taking a stick to the SPAC craze. On Thursday it released a statement on how targets of special purpose acquisition companies use projections in deals. That’s a start. But more and clearer disclosures on structure, price, and management goodies are needed. Then the agency has guardrails to punish rule breakers with fines.

SPACs are entities that raise cash from public investors and then use the money to buy companies. They bill themselves as acquisition vehicles, though the deals have traits of initial public offerings. In reality the regulatory requirements don’t strictly adhere to either.

The SEC’s focus on the use of projections is an obvious first candidate. SPACs have often said they were protected because companies with established filings have “safe harbor” provisions, as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and blank check companies typically have several quarters of filings before finding a deal. The SEC clarified this assumption, saying companies bought by SPACs “have no more of a track record” than private companies doing IPOs.

That leaves them more exposed to litigation and liabilities, but there are other places for more stringent requirements. Unlike a conventional IPO, underwriters don’t conduct due diligence on a target company. And unlike mergers, SPACs don’t typically have independent advisors sign off on fairness opinions. Target companies also file a “background to the merger,” outlining a blow-by-blow of how a deal came together. Blank check firms offer proxy statements before shareholders vote on a deal, but many details are often vague.

SPACs are different because the companies they buy are private and many disclosures in M&A deals are meant to protect public investors. Still, large payouts to managers encourage SPACs to buy companies that may not be fit for the public market, and scant information can allow for back-door dealing. With more than 400 SPACs hunting for deals, monitoring transactions more closely fits squarely within the SEC mandate to protect investors.

The SEC could start with itself. It is the first and most important vetting source in an IPO. Prospectuses go through several rounds of comments and companies are often required to offer more disclosure based on idiosyncratic parts of their business. SPACs are starting to go through a similar vetting process.

The agency could also require investment banks to provide an important check either by giving a fairness opinion on valuation and financial data, including projections, or by conducting due diligence on target companies. And managers should be required to clearly lay out how much money they will make on a transaction based at different valuations, so investors can make their own assessment about whether they are getting a fair shake.

These rules may take a while to enact, so in the meantime, the SEC could demand more compliance. Last year, the agency asked Legacy Acquisition to provide more information about its merger with online auto aftermarket firm Onyx Enterprises, including how it settled on the deal price. This type of rigor should become regular practice.

Some companies have been held liable, too. In 2019, the SEC slapped a $100,000 fine on the former chief executive of Cambridge Capital Acquisition Corporation, a Florida-based SPAC that had merged with a computer company. The agency found that he failed to conduct appropriate due diligence so that Cambridge shareholders didn’t have adequate information to judge the deal. That’s a start. Steeper penalties along those lines could curb the riskier blank checks.