FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
August 17, 2018 / 7:33 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

SEC says it continues to study frequency of company reporting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Securities and Exchange Commission will continue to study the frequency of public company reporting after President Donald Trump called on the agency to consider shifting from quarterly to semiannual reports, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Jay Clayton, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, listens during an interview with CNBC at the Sandler O'Neill + Partners Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference in New York, U.S., June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

In a statement, Clayton said the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance continues to study public company reporting requirements, adding that Trump “highlighted a key consideration for American companies.”

Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.