SEC says it continues to study frequency of company reporting

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Securities and Exchange Commission will continue to study the frequency of public company reporting after President Donald Trump called on the agency to consider shifting from quarterly to semiannual reports, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Jay Clayton, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, listens during an interview with CNBC at the Sandler O'Neill + Partners Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference in New York, U.S., June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

In a statement, Clayton said the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance continues to study public company reporting requirements, adding that Trump “highlighted a key consideration for American companies.”