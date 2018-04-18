FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2018 / 8:56 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

SEC proposes new 'best interest' standard rule for retail investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday proposed a new rule that would raise the standards registered broker-dealers in the securities industry must comply with when providing retail investors financial advice.

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission logo adorns an office door at the SEC headquarters in Washington, June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The Regulation Best Interest would require brokers to more clearly disclose fees and conflicts of interest, and would replace an Obama-era regulation passed by the U.S. Department of Labor that was overturned in March by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Leslie Adler

