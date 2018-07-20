U.S. SEC fines Deutsche nearly $75 million for mishandling ADRs

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday that it fined two Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) subsidiaries in the U.S. nearly $75 million for mishandling American Depositary Receipts (ADR).
Deutsche Bank did not admit or deny the SEC’s findings but agreed to return its “ill-gotten gains” and comply with the SEC’s fine, the regulator said in a statement.
(This version of the story has been refiled to correct figure in the headline and the first paragraph to “nearly $75 million”.)
Reporting by Katanga Johnson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama