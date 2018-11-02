U.S. SEC says returned $794 million to 'harmed investors' in FY 2018

(Reuters) - The Securities and Exchange Commission returned $794 million to “harmed investors” in fiscal year 2018, through 821 enforcement actions, the agency’s enforcement division said in its annual report on Friday.

The SEC said it obtained judgments and orders totaling more than $3.945 billion in disgorgement and penalties in cases including market manipulation, insider trading and broker-dealer misconduct in the fiscal year. (bit.ly/2PzTrGb)