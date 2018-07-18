FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2018 / 6:08 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

American University on lockdown, reports of armed intruder nearby

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - American University was on lockdown on Wednesday following reports of an armed intruder near its Washington campus, the school’s police said in a series of posts on Twitter.

There were no immediate reports of shots fired or people injured.

University police said they and city police were searching the campus building by building.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police declined to comment, and a spokesman for the university did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Frances Kerry

