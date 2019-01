Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats departs following a Cabinet meeting on day 12 of the partial U.S. government shutdown at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 2, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats warned on Tuesday of economic disruptions if Britain leaves the European Union without a deal.

“This would cause economic disruptions that could substantially weaken the UK and Europe,” Coats told a U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on “worldwide threats.”