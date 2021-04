FBI chief says five QAnon conspiracy advocates arrested for January 6 U.S. Capitol attack

FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies during a Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing about worldwide threats, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., April 14, 2021. Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - FBI director Christopher Wray told a Senate committee hearing that at least five self-identified advocates of the QAnon conspiracy theory have been arrested in connection with the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol complex.

“We have arrested at least five self-identified QAnon adherents related to the January 6 attacks specifically,” Wray told a hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Worldwide Threats on Wednesday.