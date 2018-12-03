U.S. to reopen Congo embassy after 'terrorist threat'

KINSHASA (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said it will reopen its embassy in Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday, more than a week after it closed because of a “terrorist threat”.

The embassy and other facilities in the capital Kinshasa have been shut since Nov. 26 and U.S. citizens were advised to “keep a low profile”.

U.S. officials have remained tight-lipped in public about the nature of the threat, but have informed foreign diplomats that the embassy closure is due to the arrest last month of a cell of Tanzanian jihadists from a Ugandan Islamist group called the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), two diplomats told Reuters.

Congo is on edge ahead of a long delayed presidential election in December to find a successor to president Joseph Kabila who has publicly agreed to step down after holding on to power two years beyond his allotted mandate.

Congo’s foreign minister said in a news conference on Friday that the threat against U.S. government facilities was real and serious.