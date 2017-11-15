FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Head of U.S. National Counterterrorism Center departing
November 15, 2017 / 5:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

Head of U.S. National Counterterrorism Center departing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The highly regarded head of the U.S. National Counterterrorism Center, which coordinates intelligence sharing on militant plots, is retiring at the end of the year, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said in a statement on Wednesday.

Director of the National Counterterrorism Center Nick Rasmussen speaks during the White House Summit on Countering Violent Extremism at the State Department in Washington February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Nick Rasmussen has led the NCTC, set up in the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks, for three years. He served as a senior counterterrorism official under U.S. Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Rasmussen’s departure was routine, and that he will retire from government service.

Reporting by Warren Strobel and Mark Hosenball

