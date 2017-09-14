U.S. action against Kaspersky Lab is unfair competition: Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.S. action against Kaspersky Lab is designed to undermine the competitive position of Russian firms worldwide and amounts to unfair competition, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - An employee works near screens in the virus lab at the headquarters of Russian cyber security company Kaspersky Labs in Moscow July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

Peskov was speaking after the Trump administration on Wednesday told U.S. government agencies to remove Kaspersky Lab products from their networks, saying it was concerned the Moscow-based cyber security firm was vulnerable to Kremlin influence and that using its anti-virus software could jeopardize national security.

“Such actions run counter to fair competition ... and international rules,” said Peskov, saying Washington’s action called into question its reliability as a partner.

Peskov said the Russian government would try to support firms like Kaspersky where possible.