Kremlin says allegations against Kaspersky Lab are 'absurd'
October 12, 2017 / 10:36 AM / 3 days ago

Kremlin says allegations against Kaspersky Lab are 'absurd'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People walk past the headquarters of the anti-virus firm Kaspersky Lab in Moscow, Russia September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Moscow believes allegations against Russia’s Kaspersky Lab are “absurd”, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, adding that the Russian government had nothing to do with it.

Israeli intelligence officials spying on Russian government hackers found they were using Kaspersky Lab antivirus software that is also used by 400 million people globally, including U.S. government agencies, according to media reports on Tuesday.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov

