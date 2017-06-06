FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
U.S. Homeland Security secretary to meet with states on election security
#U.S.
June 6, 2017 / 2:52 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. Homeland Security secretary to meet with states on election security

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly told a Senate panel on Tuesday that he would be meeting with state leaders next week and plans to discuss ways the federal government can support the security of voter registration systems.

Kelly was responding to reports on Monday that described Russian efforts to launch cyber attacks on at least one U.S. voting software supplier ahead of the U.S. presidential election last year.

Reporting by Julia Edwards Ainsley; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

