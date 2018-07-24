American captured in Syria charged in U.S. with supporting Islamic State

(Reuters) - A Michigan man seized overseas by U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces has been charged with providing material support to Islamic State militants, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

Ibraheem Izzy Musaibli, 28, of Dearborn, Michigan, provided support to the group from 2015 until last month, the department said in a statement. Musaibli, a natural-born U.S. citizen, will be arraigned in federal court in Detroit on Wednesday, it said.

The New York Times said last week that Musaibli was captured by the Syrian Democratic forces in northern Syria earlier in July as he tried to escape the Middle Euphrates River Valley, where the group has been working to drive Islamic State militants from one of the last areas they control.

The man’s younger brother said he believed Musaibli is innocent, the Detroit News reported on Tuesday.

“I don’t just believe he’s innocent. I KNOW he’s innocent,” Abdullah Musaibli said via Facebook Messenger, according to the Detroit News. Musaibli will have a court-appointed lawyer, the brother said.

Abdullah Musaibli said last week that his brother was not a terrorist and that he had been lured by fellow Muslims into going to Syria to study religion and work, the Detroit News said.