a month ago
Turkish Airlines expects electronics ban on flights to Britain to be lifted soon: CEO
July 5, 2017 / 6:09 AM / a month ago

Turkish Airlines expects electronics ban on flights to Britain to be lifted soon: CEO

FILE PHOTO: Passengers wait for check-in U.S. bound flights at a Turkish Airlines counter at Ataturk International airport in Istanbul, Turkey, March 24, 2017.Murad Sezer

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Airlines (THYAO.IS) expects a ban on carrying electronic devices in cabins on flights from Turkey to Britain to be lifted soon, Chief Executive Bilal Eksi said on Twitter on Wednesday, after a similar ban was lifted for U.S.-bound flights.

The U.S. ban was imposed in March for flights originating at 10 airports in eight countries -- Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Turkey -- to address fears that bombs could be concealed in electronic devices taken aboard aircraft.

Reporting by Can Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler

