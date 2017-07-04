FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish Airlines CEO says electronics ban on U.S. flights to be lifted on July 5
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
#World News
July 3, 2017 / 7:46 PM / a month ago

Turkish Airlines CEO says electronics ban on U.S. flights to be lifted on July 5

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Airlines aircrafts are parked at the Ataturk International airport in Istanbul, Turkey, December 3, 2015.Murad Sezer/File Photo

1 Min Read

(This story corrects day of Abu Dhabi lifting, paragraph 3.)

ANKARA (Reuters) - The chief executive of Turkish Airlines expects the ban on electronic devices on flights the United States to be lifted on July 5, he said on Twitter on Monday.

CEO Bilal Eksi did not give further details.

On Sunday, the United States lifted a ban on laptops in cabins on flights from Abu Dhabi to the United States, saying Etihad Airways had put in place required tighter security measures.

In March, the United States banned laptops in cabins on flights to the United States originating at 10 airports in eight countries -- Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Turkey -- to address fears that bombs could be concealed in electronic devices taken aboard aircraft.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Catherine Evans

