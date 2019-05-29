Man lights himself on fire near White House: U.S. Secret Service

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A man set himself on fire outside the White House on Wednesday and was being treated at the scene, the U.S. Secret Service said.

Authorities from the National Park Service and U.S. Park Police were administering first aid after the incident on the Ellipse near the Washington Mall, an area popular with tourists, according to a Twitter post. Further details were not available.

It was the second such incident since April 12, when a man in a wheelchair-type electric scooter lit his jacket on fire outside the White House fence.

That man was hospitalized with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, the U.S. Secret Service said.