Suspicious package cleared at White House, suspect held

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A suspect was in custody and a suspicious package cleared on Friday after an area of the White House was closed to the public, authorities said.

Uniformed U.S. Secret Service officers had responded to “suspicious activity,” and Lafayette Park and a fence line on the north side of the White House remained closed off, the agency said on Twitter.

Metropolitan Police spokeswoman Margarita Mikhayloza said by phone a suspicious package had been cleared.

A Secret Service spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.