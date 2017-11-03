FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suspicious package cleared at White House, suspect held
November 3, 2017 / 2:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Suspicious package cleared at White House, suspect held

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A suspect was in custody and a suspicious package cleared on Friday after an area of the White House was closed to the public, authorities said.

The White House seen from outside the north lawn fence in Washington September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Uniformed U.S. Secret Service officers had responded to “suspicious activity,” and Lafayette Park and a fence line on the north side of the White House remained closed off, the agency said on Twitter.

Metropolitan Police spokeswoman Margarita Mikhayloza said by phone a suspicious package had been cleared.

A Secret Service spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Bernadette Baum

