New U.S. national security adviser talks to European, Japanese officials: statement

FILE PHOTO: Jake Sullivan, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's choice to be his national security adviser, speaks as President-elect Biden announces his national security nominees and appointees at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House’s new national security chief on Thursday held introductory calls with officials from France, Germany, the United Kingdom and Japan, according to a National Security Council spokeswoman’s statement released on Friday.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan discussed issues related to China, Iran, Russia, North Korea and the coronavirus pandemic with the officials and underscored President Joe Biden’s “intention to strengthen the transatlantic alliance” with European allies, said spokeswoman Emily Horne.