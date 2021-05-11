FCC studying impact on chips shortage on U.S. communications sector

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the headquarters of the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday said it was seeking comments on the impact the continuing global shortage of semiconductors is having on the U.S. communications sector.

An industry group warned in April that broadband providers were facing chip delays, resulting in delays delivering some cable TV boxes and seeing delayed “network switches, routers, and servers.”