FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
August 23, 2018 / 2:37 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Senate banking panel votes 13-12 to advance Trump's pick as CFPB head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Banking Committee voted on Thursday to advance President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the nation’s top consumer watchdog, despite criticism from Democratic senators.

FILE PHOTO: Kathleen Laura Kraninger testifies before a Senate Banking Committee hearing on her nomination to be director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski/File Photo

Kathy Kraninger, a senior official at the White House’s Office of Management and Budget (OMB), was advanced by the panel on a party-line vote of 13-12. If confirmed, she would replace Mick Mulvaney, Trump’s OMB chief, who has served as acting director at the agency since November. Her nomination now advances to the full Senate, which has yet to schedule a final confirmation vote.

Reporting by Katanga Johnson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.