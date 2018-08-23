Senate banking panel votes 13-12 to advance Trump's pick as CFPB head

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Banking Committee voted on Thursday to advance President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the nation’s top consumer watchdog, despite criticism from Democratic senators.

FILE PHOTO: Kathleen Laura Kraninger testifies before a Senate Banking Committee hearing on her nomination to be director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski/File Photo

Kathy Kraninger, a senior official at the White House’s Office of Management and Budget (OMB), was advanced by the panel on a party-line vote of 13-12. If confirmed, she would replace Mick Mulvaney, Trump’s OMB chief, who has served as acting director at the agency since November. Her nomination now advances to the full Senate, which has yet to schedule a final confirmation vote.