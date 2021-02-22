Garland concerned by disproportionate impact of death penalty on Blacks, communities of color

Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Washington, DC, U.S., February 22, 2021. Drew Angerer/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The death penalty disproportionately affects Black Americans and communities of color and the administration of President Joe Biden is likely to return to previous policy on the issue, attorney general nominee Merrick Garland said on Monday.

“I have had a great pause about the death penalty,” Garland told the Senate Judiciary Committee at his confirmation hearing. “I expect that the president will be giving direction in this area and, if so, I expect it not at all unlikely that we will return to the previous policy.”