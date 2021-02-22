Nominee Garland says he would welcome bigger antitrust enforcement budget

Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland speaks during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Washington, DC, U.S., February 22, 2021. Al Drago/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Merrick Garland, President Joe Biden’s nominee for attorney general, told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday that he would welcome additional resources to enforce antitrust law but did not know how much would be needed.

The Senate is widely expected to confirm Garland, a federal appellate judge and former prosecutor, as the top U.S. law enforcement official.

Senator Amy Klobuchar, the chair of the committee’s antitrust panel, asked Garland if he would support additional funding for the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division and Federal Trade Commission, which share the job of enforcing antitrust law.

“I always want to be in a position of saying thank you, yes when you ask whether we want more resources. My expectation is that is what I would say,” he responded. “But if and until I’m confirmed I really can’t evaluate what resources we might need.”

Klobuchar introduced a bill this month aimed at strengthening antitrust enforcement. The bill would increase authorizations to each agency by $300 million, bringing the FTC to $651 million and the Justice’s division to $484.5 million.

She also prodded Garland to press on with additional investigations of Big Tech firms, particularly Facebook. The FTC sued Facebook in December for anticompetitive behavior, while the Justice Department sued Google in October.

Garland responded that he believes in antitrust enforcement. “I take it very seriously and have throughout my entire career,” he said.