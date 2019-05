FILE PHOTO: Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation Jeffrey Rosen is shown in Washington, D.C., in this undated photo obtained February 19, 2019. U.S. Department of Transportation/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee voted on Thursday to approve President Donald Trump’s Deputy Attorney General nominee Jeffrey Rosen, an action that now paves the way for Rosen to receive a confirmation vote by the full Senate.

The panel voted in favor of Rosen’s nomination despite protests from Democrats, who argued that Rosen’s lack of experience as a prosecutor should disqualify him from the job.