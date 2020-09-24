Top democrat on U.S. Senate commerce committee says she will not support effort to subpoena tech CEOs

FILE PHOTO: Ranking Member Maria Cantwell (D-WA) speaks during a hearing of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 17, 2020. Graeme Jennings/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top democrat on U.S. Senate commerce committee Maria Cantwell said on Thursday she would not support the panel's efforts to subpoena chief executives of Twitter TWTR.N, Alphabet's Google GOOGL.O and Facebook FB.O for an Oct. 1 hearing.

“I will not participate in an attempt to use the committee’s serious subpoena power for a partisan effort 40 days before an election,” she said in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday, the committee chaired by Republican Senator Roger Wicker said it would issue subpoenas to the tech executives if they do not agree to testify at a hearing on Oct. 1.