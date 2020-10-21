U.S. Senate Commerce Committee asks Facebook, Twitter to disclose interactions with presidential candidates

FILE PHOTO: The Twitter and Facebook logo along with binary cyber codes are seen in this illustration taken November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday sent letters to Facebook and Twitter asking the companies to disclose any interactions they have had with presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden or their campaigns.

The chief executives of the two tech companies along with Alphabet’s Google are expected to testify in front of the committee on Oct. 28 about a law that protects internet companies over content posted by users.

The committee did not disclose details for why it wanted access to such information but set a deadline of Oct. 26 for the companies to respond.